Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 137,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $264.66 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

