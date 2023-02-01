Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,957.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

