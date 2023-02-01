Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 512 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,433 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

See Also

