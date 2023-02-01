Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 on March 31st

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%.

Principal Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years. Principal Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Principal Financial Group to earn $7.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $96.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,054,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,615,000 after buying an additional 251,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,136,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,855,000 after buying an additional 209,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after buying an additional 201,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.