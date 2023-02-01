Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $82.95. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

