PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Given a C$6.75 Price Target by National Bankshares Analysts

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.75 price target by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 193.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRV.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of CVE PRV.UN traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

