Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Boosted by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,569 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Prologis to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $129.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

