Prom Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $88.57 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 1st. Prom has a market cap of $88.57 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prom has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $4.85 or 0.00020433 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029154 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018905 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00217121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.75998622 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,978,830.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.