Pundi X (New) Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $120.86 million and approximately $13.15 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X (New) alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00402152 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.78 or 0.28228079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00569463 BTC.

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.44519691 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $9,985,780.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.