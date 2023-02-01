Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PIM opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

