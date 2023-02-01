Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of PIM opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $3.80.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
