Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.