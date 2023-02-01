Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Reduced by Analyst

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DT Midstream in a report released on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for DT Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

DTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,114,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

