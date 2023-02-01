Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$47.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.67 million.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$7.70 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.48.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

