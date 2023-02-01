QITMEER NETWORK Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market cap of $3.17 million and $462,521.04 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 90.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.29 or 0.00399527 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.83 or 0.28044006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00587303 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.8450963 USD and is up 275.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $454,855.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.