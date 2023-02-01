Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

