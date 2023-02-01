Quantum (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,092.97

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,602.53 and approximately $181,092.97 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00217603 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,036.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.