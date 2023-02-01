Quantum Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $181,048.50 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $5,602.64 and $181,048.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,036.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

