QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0100 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $53.13 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

QuarkChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

