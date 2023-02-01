QUASA Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. QUASA has a total market cap of $102.23 million and $130,847.27 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00047801 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00220170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002768 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00132233 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,718.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.