Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Shares Down 2%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.85. 8,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Quest Solution Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Quest Solution Company Profile

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

