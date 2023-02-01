QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 2.5%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.57 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.63 ($0.18). 247,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 329,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15 ($0.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.52. The firm has a market cap of £18.17 million and a PE ratio of 365.63.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

