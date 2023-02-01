Radix (XRD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $817,700.84

Radix (XRD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Radix has a market capitalization of $280.75 million and $817,700.84 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 102.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.29 or 0.00405256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,618.34 or 0.28445985 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00581054 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,039,117,000 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

