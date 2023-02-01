Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNF) Trading Down 0.4%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.11. 55 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
Rakuten Group Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67.
About Rakuten Group
Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.
