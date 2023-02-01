Raymond James Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to $115.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.
Ryanair Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $125.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter worth about $90,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 69.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
