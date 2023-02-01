Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 583,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,326. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.36. Accolade has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $90.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Accolade by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Accolade by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 840,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

