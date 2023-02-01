Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. Rayonier also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Price Performance

NYSE RYN traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 690,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,137. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Rayonier by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 22.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,594 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 12.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.