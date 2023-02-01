Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 2,205,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,004,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut Redfin from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Redfin Trading Up 12.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $916.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Redfin

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the second quarter worth $25,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

