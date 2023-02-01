Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.02-10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71. Regal Rexnord also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.05-$10.85 EPS.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:RRX traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $108.28 and a twelve month high of $166.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after acquiring an additional 93,566 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

