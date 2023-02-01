Relay Token Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Relay Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $2,308.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

