renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $598,927.55

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 1st. One renBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $24,962.91 or 1.04409041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $89.36 million and approximately $598,927.55 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC’s genesis date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

