Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IMG. Bank of America boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.10 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark upped their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.09.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.74 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$1.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.49.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$447.95 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.