Research Analysts Set Expectations for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.85% and a negative net margin of 273.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,681,518.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $609,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870,356 shares in the company, valued at $57,008,450.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,822 shares of company stock worth $1,300,576 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 130,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

