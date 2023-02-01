Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNCGet Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $40.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Revance Therapeutics traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.84, with a volume of 648158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RVNC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,187. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $290,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $318,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $13,532,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. The business had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

