Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,209.72

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,209.72 ($64.34) and traded as high as GBX 6,349 ($78.41). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,318 ($78.03), with a volume of 1,455,017 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($66.44) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($76.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($85.22) to GBX 7,400 ($91.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($76.57) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,075.38 ($75.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,873.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,234.31. The company has a market capitalization of £100.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 699.10.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($68.80), for a total transaction of £276,544.44 ($341,539.38).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

