Ripio Credit Network (RCN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,040.81

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $15,040.81 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00046858 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029420 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000210 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00217797 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.002133 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $22,036.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

