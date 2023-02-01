Ripio Credit Network Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $13,275.32 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00018751 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004186 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00219961 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

