RMR Wealth Builders Makes New $263,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after purchasing an additional 364,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after acquiring an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Netflix by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,894,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $506,190,000 after purchasing an additional 174,135 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $350.76 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $451.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $313.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.04.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

