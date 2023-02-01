Robert Brian Beaird Sells 447 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 447 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $39,917.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

UMBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 248,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 38.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.