Robert W. Baird Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $70.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
A. O. Smith Stock Up 13.7 %
Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.31. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
A. O. Smith Company Profile
A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.
