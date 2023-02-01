Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCKT. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.