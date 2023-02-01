Rocket Pool Price Tops $37.50 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be bought for $37.50 or 0.00161160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $716.68 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 100.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00407847 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,598.96 or 0.28627879 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $135.11 or 0.00586140 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,113,413 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

