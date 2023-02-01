R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.80

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.80 ($0.80) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.96). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.96), with a volume of 41,080 shares.

R&Q Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1,042.17, a quick ratio of 1,042.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.37. The firm has a market cap of £283.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Spiegel sold 2,822,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.84), for a total transaction of £1,919,212.28 ($2,370,275.76).

About R&Q Insurance

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

