Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.
Ryanair Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.53. 364,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,649. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
