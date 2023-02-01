Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RYAAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.78) to €21.00 ($22.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.76) to €16.00 ($17.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, hitting $90.53. 364,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,649. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.11). Ryanair had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

