SALT Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, SALT has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $16,063.33 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00018892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00217654 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002798 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03128697 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $19,640.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.