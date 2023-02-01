Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.60 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.60 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $212,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,205 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $296,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

