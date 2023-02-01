Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $116.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

