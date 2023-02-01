Scholarship Coin (SCHO) Trading Down 27.5% Over Last Week

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Scholarship Coin has traded 27.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Scholarship Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,670.89 and approximately $47.60 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scholarship Coin Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s launch date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 15,669,375 coins. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00120012 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

