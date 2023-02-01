Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3,079.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,597 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $88,092,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,201,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 249,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

