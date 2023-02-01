Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.09.
Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile
Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.
