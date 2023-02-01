SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,620 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.83. 2,743,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,990. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

